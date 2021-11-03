Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County Fire Rescue sees record number of emergency calls in 2021

Horry County Fire Rescue said Wednesday that it had recieved a new yearly record number of...
Horry County Fire Rescue said Wednesday that it had recieved a new yearly record number of emegency calls in 2021.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - With two months to go in 2021, Horry County Fire Rescue has now seen more emergency calls than ever in a single year.

HCFR announced Wednesday that a medical call at around 3:47 p.m. was the department’s 63,621st call for service. It breaks the record of 63,620 seen in 2020.

The new record also continues an upward trend seen in 2019 and 2018.

In a social media post, HCFR thanked its first responders “who work so hard to respond to the emergency needs of Horry County.”

“We see you making a difference in the communities that make up our region, and it’s appreciated,” the post read. “We also want to thank the telecommunicators who dispatch all these calls. We couldn’t do it without you. As Horry County grows, we’re honored to grow along with it.”

HCFR said it received an average of 185 calls per day over 24-hour shifts from Oct. 24-Nov. 1.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is facing several charges in connection to a drug and weapons case in Socastee.
Woman charged after Horry County police seize guns, drugs, body armor
A search is underway for two men who sexually assaulted a woman near the campus of Coastal...
Students concerned after alleged sexual assault and carjacking near CCU’s campus
Unofficial results show that Brenda Bethune has won the Myrtle Beach mayor’s race.
‘Grateful to this community’: Voters re-elect Brenda Bethune to second term as Myrtle Beach mayor
Colby Kopacz
Man faces murder charge in connection to 55-year-old Little River woman’s death
ELECTION GUIDE: What you need to know about Tuesday’s races in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Latest News

‘ReFresh Our Heroes’ serves Horry County first responders and victims
‘ReFresh Our Heroes’ serves Horry County first responders and victims
.
‘Biggest financial mistake I’ve ever made’: Horry County residents grapple with bad solar panel deals
.
‘Tremendously happy’: McMaster’s free technical college announcement welcome news for HGTC president
.
South Carolina Pecan fest returns to Florence this weekend