Horry County Fire Rescue sees record number of emergency calls in 2021

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - With two months to go in 2021, Horry County Fire Rescue has now seen more emergency calls than ever in a single year.

HCFR announced Wednesday that a medical call at around 3:47 p.m. was the department’s 63,621st call for service. It breaks the record of 63,620 seen in 2020.

The new record also continues an upward trend seen in 2019 and 2018.

In a social media post, HCFR thanked its first responders “who work so hard to respond to the emergency needs of Horry County.”

“We see you making a difference in the communities that make up our region, and it’s appreciated,” the post read. “We also want to thank the telecommunicators who dispatch all these calls. We couldn’t do it without you. As Horry County grows, we’re honored to grow along with it.”

HCFR said it received an average of 185 calls per day over 24-hour shifts from Oct. 24-Nov. 1.

