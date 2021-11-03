Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: More clouds, rain, and chilly temperatures arrive

Clouds skies with temperatures in the 50s
Clouds skies with temperatures in the 50s(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a cooler Wednesday, temperatures are set to drop even more to end the workweek.

Clouds will continue to filter-in overnight with overcast skies likely through most of Thursday. Some showers will be possible, mainly for areas west of I-95. Cooler northerly winds and cloud cover will hold temperatures down, only climbing to 56° Thursday afternoon.

A few more breaks in the clouds arrive Friday but we’ll struggle to warm up. Afternoon highs barely hit 60°, spending much of the day in the upper 50s.

Still watching the threat for gusty winds and heavy rain as we move into Saturday. Models are still split on whether the rain remains offshore or sneaks in Saturday. For now, expect gusty winds, cloudy skies, and occasional showers. Temperatures will again hold in the upper 50s.

Uncertainly remains with the rain chances for Saturday
Uncertainly remains with the rain chances for Saturday(WMBF)

Improving weather arrives for Sunday as sunnier skies returns. While still well below-average, temperatures will return to the lower 60s through Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unofficial results show that Brenda Bethune has won the Myrtle Beach mayor’s race.
‘Grateful to this community’: Voters re-elect Brenda Bethune to second term as Myrtle Beach mayor
ELECTION GUIDE: What you need to know about Tuesday’s races in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Colby Kopacz
Man faces murder charge in connection to 55-year-old Little River woman’s death
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
FILE - In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens...
Gov. McMaster: Pandemic cash for free 2-year degrees

Latest News

Coastal flooding is likely through the end of the week.
FIRST ALERT: King Tides likely to bring coastal flooding this week
Breezy and cool day ahead, clouds thicken by this afternoon
Breezy and cool day ahead, clouds thicken by this afternoon
Breezy and cool day ahead, clouds thicken by this afternoon
Cooler weather moves in Wednesday
FIRST ALERT: Much cooler today, potential wet start to the weekend