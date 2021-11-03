FIRST ALERT: More clouds, rain, and chilly temperatures arrive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a cooler Wednesday, temperatures are set to drop even more to end the workweek.

Clouds will continue to filter-in overnight with overcast skies likely through most of Thursday. Some showers will be possible, mainly for areas west of I-95. Cooler northerly winds and cloud cover will hold temperatures down, only climbing to 56° Thursday afternoon.

A few more breaks in the clouds arrive Friday but we’ll struggle to warm up. Afternoon highs barely hit 60°, spending much of the day in the upper 50s.

Still watching the threat for gusty winds and heavy rain as we move into Saturday. Models are still split on whether the rain remains offshore or sneaks in Saturday. For now, expect gusty winds, cloudy skies, and occasional showers. Temperatures will again hold in the upper 50s.

Uncertainly remains with the rain chances for Saturday (WMBF)

Improving weather arrives for Sunday as sunnier skies returns. While still well below-average, temperatures will return to the lower 60s through Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.