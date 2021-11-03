Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: King Tides likely to bring coastal flooding this week

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - King tides return later this week and will likely bring several rounds of coastal flooding.

King tides are forecast for November 4th through November 8th as the moon approaches the new phase.

King tides occur when the orbits and alignment of the Earth, moon, and sun combine to produce the greatest tidal effects of the year. King tides bring unusually high water levels during high tide, and can often times lead to local tidal flooding. Existing weather patterns can often times make coastal flooding worse.

In Myrtle Beach, the average high tide range is about 5.5 feet, whereas during a King Tide event the high tide range may reach 7 feet or higher. A 7 foot tide marks the beginning of minor coastal flooding. Moderate coastal flooding begins when tides reach 8.5 feet and major flooding starts at 10.5 feet.

Coastal flooding is likely through the end of the week.
Coastal flooding is likely through the end of the week.(WMBF)

The Thursday morning high tide (around 7:00 A.M.) is forecast to produce a tide of 7.6 feet. By Friday morning’s high tide (around 8:00 A.M.), tide levels are forecast to reach nearly 8 feet. Tide levels will likely continue to run high through the weekend as well.

Tide levels over 7 feet typically produce standing salt water in the low-lying and flood-prone areas of the Grand Strand. This includes much of Pawleys Island including the Pawleys Island Causeway. Garden City and Murrells Inlet also see minor street flooding. In addition, the avenues along the canals of Cherry Grove will typically see flooding in streets, yards and driveways when the tide levels exceed 7 feet.

Coastal flood advisories will likely be issued for Thursday and Friday morning’s high tide and may be extended into the weekend as well.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

