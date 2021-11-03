Submit a Tip
Dining with Dockery: Piccolo Paesano Pizzeria

By Andrew Dockery
Nov. 3, 2021
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) -In this weeks episode of Dining with Dockery, we headed to Piccolo Paesano Pizzeria located in Pawleys Island.

Pizza, Pasta, Subs and more is what you can get at this delicious restaurant.

Join us as we taste test some popular menu items!

For a look at their full menu or for more information, be sure to visit their website. Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

