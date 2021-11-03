Submit a Tip
DHEC says it support CDC’s approval for children ages 5 to 11, urges parents to get them vaccinated

U.S. health officials approved a COVID-19 vaccine for children.
U.S. health officials approved a COVID-19 vaccine for children.(WRDW)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - DHEC has announced its support of the CDC’s approval for children aged 5 to 11 and is urging SC parents to get their children vaccinated.

In a statement on Wednesday, DHEC said that parents can begin getting their children vaccinated today.

“Approval of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11 is a major step forward for South Carolina and the rest of our nation in our fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director.

Simmer cited that DHEC is excited to offer the vaccine to 436,352 children in South Carolina in the 5 to 11 age group.

According to the CDC, vaccination was nearly 91 percent effective in preventing coronavirus among children aged 5 to 11, vaccinating children will help preotect them from severe symptoms, hospitalizations and complications from the virus.

Vaccine distribution began across the country this week.

DHEC says they have begun working on their vaccination plan for the age group. The federal government has stated that SC will be receiving 152,100 pediatric vaccine doses in the first week of availability and will continue receiving doses for all the children in the age group.

“Just like a measles or polio shot, the COVID-19 vaccine will stave off this deadly virus and allow our children to safely attend school and focus on bettering themselves in the classroom,” Simmer added. “We strongly urge parents to learn more about this vaccine and protect their children by taking advantage of this life-saving opportunity.”

For more information, visit the DHEC website.

