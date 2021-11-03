Deputies: Man accused of breaking into vehicles, home in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of a pair of break-ins in the Pee Dee.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old James Arthur Johnson, of McColl, was arrested Tuesday after being released from custody in North Carolina.

Deputies said the incident in question happened early in the morning of Oct. 25 in the McColl area. Authoirties received phone calls from victims who woke up to see someone, who deputies later identified as Johnson, breaking into vehicles. One victim had their vehicle stolen from her yard.

As investigators were arriving at that scene, deputies said they received calls from the other side of McColl. The victims said an armed intruder, who authorities also identified as Johnson, forced his way into a home and forced two victims inside the stolen vehicle. The two victims fled as Johnson fled separately, taking the stolen vehicle into North Carolina.

The vehicle was later recovered after Johnson allegedly crashed into another vehicle and stole it. Deputies said he was found a short time later and was taken into custody. He was also taken to the hospital and was later released after treatment before being booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center on Tuesday.

Johnson is charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, three counts of breaking into a motor vehicle as well as a count of grand larceny.

He was denied bond by a magistrate judge on Wednesday, but will go before a circuit court judge for an additional bond hearing at a later date.

