Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Deputies: Man accused of breaking into vehicles, home in Marlboro County

James Arthur Johnson
James Arthur Johnson(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of a pair of break-ins in the Pee Dee.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old James Arthur Johnson, of McColl, was arrested Tuesday after being released from custody in North Carolina.

Deputies said the incident in question happened early in the morning of Oct. 25 in the McColl area. Authoirties received phone calls from victims who woke up to see someone, who deputies later identified as Johnson, breaking into vehicles. One victim had their vehicle stolen from her yard.

As investigators were arriving at that scene, deputies said they received calls from the other side of McColl. The victims said an armed intruder, who authorities also identified as Johnson, forced his way into a home and forced two victims inside the stolen vehicle. The two victims fled as Johnson fled separately, taking the stolen vehicle into North Carolina.

The vehicle was later recovered after Johnson allegedly crashed into another vehicle and stole it. Deputies said he was found a short time later and was taken into custody. He was also taken to the hospital and was later released after treatment before being booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center on Tuesday.

Johnson is charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, three counts of breaking into a motor vehicle as well as a count of grand larceny.

He was denied bond by a magistrate judge on Wednesday, but will go before a circuit court judge for an additional bond hearing at a later date.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unofficial results show that Brenda Bethune has won the Myrtle Beach mayor’s race.
‘Grateful to this community’: Voters re-elect Brenda Bethune to second term as Myrtle Beach mayor
A woman is facing several charges in connection to a drug and weapons case in Socastee.
Woman charged after Horry County police seize guns, drugs, body armor
Colby Kopacz
Man faces murder charge in connection to 55-year-old Little River woman’s death
ELECTION GUIDE: What you need to know about Tuesday’s races in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

.
Students concerned about safety after woman sexually assaulted, carjacked near CCU campus
Michael Oerther
State board suspends educator certificate for HCS teacher accused in deadly DUI crash
Little River man pleads guilty to throwing dangerous objects at police officers during U.S. Capitol breach
Nicholas Languerand is accused of participating in the deadly Capitol riots that took place on...
Little River man pleads guilty to throwing dangerous objects at police officers during U.S. Capitol breach