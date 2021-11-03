Conway Medical Center to provide COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A healthcare provider in the Grand Strand is already preparing to offer COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as five years old.

Conway Medical Center announced Wednesday that it has received 300 pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and will administer them under guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The move comes after the CDC approved smaller doses of the vaccine for younger children late Tuesday.

CMC will hold a pediatric vaccine clinic on Saturday at its Health Plaza South location in Socastee from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The vaccine will also be available in CMC pediatric offices beginning Nov. 8.

Officials with the hospital said appointments will be required for vaccination and can be made via the CMC Care app, online or by calling 843-347-8000.

A parent or legal guardian must be with any child who receives the vaccine.

