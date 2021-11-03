Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Conway Medical Center to provide COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11

Conway Medical Center ready to shift to next phase in vaccine distribution
Conway Medical Center ready to shift to next phase in vaccine distribution
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A healthcare provider in the Grand Strand is already preparing to offer COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as five years old.

Conway Medical Center announced Wednesday that it has received 300 pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and will administer them under guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The move comes after the CDC approved smaller doses of the vaccine for younger children late Tuesday.

MORE | What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11

CMC will hold a pediatric vaccine clinic on Saturday at its Health Plaza South location in Socastee from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The vaccine will also be available in CMC pediatric offices beginning Nov. 8.

Officials with the hospital said appointments will be required for vaccination and can be made via the CMC Care app, online or by calling 843-347-8000.

A parent or legal guardian must be with any child who receives the vaccine.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unofficial results show that Brenda Bethune has won the Myrtle Beach mayor’s race.
‘Grateful to this community’: Voters re-elect Brenda Bethune to second term as Myrtle Beach mayor
A woman is facing several charges in connection to a drug and weapons case in Socastee.
Woman charged after Horry County police seize guns, drugs, body armor
Colby Kopacz
Man faces murder charge in connection to 55-year-old Little River woman’s death
ELECTION GUIDE: What you need to know about Tuesday’s races in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

.
‘Tremendously happy’: McMaster’s free technical college announcement welcome news for HGTC president
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will discuss Tuesday night’s...
COVID now 6th-leading cause of death in kids 5-11, SC Health Dept. says
The Medical University of South Carolina here in Charleston says they’ve already ordered 3,900...
MUSC preparing to administer pediatric vaccines
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 1,777 new coronavirus cases, 1,194 hospitalizations