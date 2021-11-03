Submit a Tip
Coastal QB Grayson McCall tabbed a Top 10 finalist for the Golden Arm Award

CCU quarterback Grayson McCall.
CCU quarterback Grayson McCall.(WMBF)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BALTIMORE, Md. – Another day and another honor for Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall as the redshirt sophomore was named a Top 10 finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation and presenting partner, A. O. Smith, announced today.

Earlier this week, McCall was also named a semifinalist for the 2021 Maxwell Award as selected by the Maxwell Football Club National Selection Committee.

The second-year signal-caller for the Chants leads the nation in passing efficiency at 216.1, in passing yards per completion at 17.78 yards per completion, and yards per pass attempt at 13.06 per pass, while ranking third in all of FBS in completion percentage, completing 73.4 percent of his passes this season (116-for-158).

He also leads the Sun Belt Conference and ranks in the top 25 nationally in passing touchdowns with 17, points responsible for with 126, points responsible for per game with an average of 15.8 per contest, and in total offense with an average of 275.1 yards per game.

The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns, and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.

The 2021 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Md. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

