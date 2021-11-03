The 40th American Heart Association Beach Ride at Lakewood Camping Resort in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The AHA Beach Ride is happening this Saturday at Lakewood Camping Resort in Myrtle Beach. The 20 mile ride will start at the camping resort, heading towards Myrtle Beach.

We loved learning all about what this long standing event means to the American Heart Association and Lakewood Camping Resort. Come along with us as we hear from survivors and learn what money raised goes to help. Plus, we’ll even talk about how you can see some of the action.

