2 Conway City Council candidates to face runoff Nov. 16

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two candidates for Conway’s City Council will face a run-off on Nov. 16.

Candidates in this election had to receive minimum of 848 votes to win a seat outright. According to the city, Amanda Butler and Julie Hardwick received fewer than the required minimum, 825 and 782 respectively.

The minimum number of votes is figured by the total election votes (5090) divided by available council seats (3), and then dividing that result by two. (City of Conway Code of Ordinances Section Elections 1-8-3c2).

Based on the unofficial election results, William Goldfinch and Beth Helms won two of the three available seats outright. Goldfinch received 924 votes. Helms received 964 votes.

The runoff election is scheduled to take place Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

The Conway Municipal Elections Committee will meet Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Conway City Hall to review provisional ballots and certify the results. This meeting is open to the public.

