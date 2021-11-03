Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

2 Conway City Council candidates to face runoff Nov. 16

Conway City Council
Conway City Council
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two candidates for Conway’s City Council will face a run-off on Nov. 16.

Candidates in this election had to receive minimum of 848 votes to win a seat outright. According to the city, Amanda Butler and Julie Hardwick received fewer than the required minimum, 825 and 782 respectively.

The minimum number of votes is figured by the total election votes (5090) divided by available council seats (3), and then dividing that result by two. (City of Conway Code of Ordinances Section Elections 1-8-3c2).

Based on the unofficial election results, William Goldfinch and Beth Helms won two of the three available seats outright. Goldfinch received 924 votes. Helms received 964 votes.

The runoff election is scheduled to take place Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

The Conway Municipal Elections Committee will meet Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Conway City Hall to review provisional ballots and certify the results. This meeting is open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELECTION GUIDE: What you need to know about Tuesday’s races in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Unofficial results show that Brenda Bethune has won the Myrtle Beach mayor’s race.
‘Grateful to this community’: Voters re-elect Brenda Bethune to second term as Myrtle Beach mayor
Colby Kopacz
Man faces murder charge in connection to 55-year-old Little River woman’s death
FILE - In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens...
Gov. McMaster: Pandemic cash for free 2-year degrees

Latest News

.
Voters elect Marilyn Hatley to North Myrtle Beach mayor’s office for 6th term
.
Myrtle Beach City Council candidates avoid run-off
.
Poll worker credits updates to computer system for shorter wait times for location’s voting line
.
37th annual 'Taste of the Town' begins at Myrtle Beach Convention Center
U.S. health officials approved a COVID-19 vaccine for children.
DHEC says it support CDC’s approval for children ages 5 to 11, urges parents to get them vaccinated