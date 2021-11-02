Submit a Tip
Tight Virginia race becomes referendum on Biden presidency

Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right) at Virginia's first gubernatorial debate on...
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right) at Virginia's first gubernatorial debate on September 16, 2021.(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(AP) — A Virginia governor’s race that appears deadlocked between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin has entered its final hours.

Both sides are claiming momentum, but the result is sure to send a message to President Joe Biden regardless of which party prevails.

McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, is scrambling to stave off disaster after polling has shifted in Youngkin’s direction in recent weeks.

Youngkin’s campaign is optimistic about his chances in the commonwealth, where Republicans haven’t won a statewide race since 2009, and where Biden won by a comfortable 10 percentage points just last year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

