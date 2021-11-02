Taste of the Town Returns for 37th Year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -

The Annual Taste of the Town is back for the 37th year.

At Myrtle Beach Convention Center volunteers and vendors were excited to be back for Taste of the Town, an annual fundraising event for St. Andrew’s Catholic School.

For some parents, the fundraiser means more than just raising money.

“Taste of the Town is one of those once-a-year events that go off and it’s the most I can do for the staff at St. Andrews for how much they’ve helped our kids, it’s the least I can do to give back to them and be there to support them today,” says a St. Andrew’s mom, Kristen Greene.

What began as a school cafeteria fundraiser turned into one of the biggest events Myrtle Beach Convention Center offers.

Every year the event grows bigger and bigger within the community. All money raised goes to the school.

Co- Event Chair and St. Andrew’s Parent, Rita Hayek, said Taste of the Town helps both students and the community.

“Every year things change, but we try to adjust and go with it and we enjoy it because it’s for a good cause. It’s for our kids, for the improvement of our school and we do donate back to charities, so its always for a good cause,” says Hayek.

Over the years, the fundraiser has helped the school get a new playground, update the gymnasium, have classrooms redone and even add a new security system.

Some of the funds also go to the school’s tuition assistance fund and Help for Kids, an organization that helps feed hungry children in our community.

This year, 25 local restaurants are participating in Taste of the Town ranging from pizza and milkshakes, to wine and baked goods.

Restaurant owner Bo Stelle says he attended St. Andrews as a kid and now he’s able to support the fundraiser as a vendor.

“We grew up coming here as kids and then I grew up in the restaurant business coming here working for different people, and then US foods that actually sponsors this, I worked for them for a long time, and now to bring our own restaurant back here and to enjoy it means everything,” says Stelle.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.