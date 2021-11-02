Submit a Tip
Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered China Grove woman

She was last seen on Mitchell Avenue in China Grove.
Hannah Canupp was last seen on Mitchell Avenue.
Hannah Canupp was last seen on Mitchell Avenue.(Source: N.C. Department of Public Safety)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This article has 89 words with a read time of approximately 26 seconds.

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Silver Alert has been issued Tuesday morning for a missing and endangered 19-year-old woman out of Rowan County.

Officials say Hannah Elizabeth Canupp is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She was last seen on Mitchell Avenue in China Grove.

Canupp is described as 5-foot-1 and 125 pounds. She has long blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the China Grove Police Department at (704) 216-8500.

