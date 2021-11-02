SCHP seeks help identifying Oct. 30 hit and run suspect

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a hit and run that occurred Oct. 30, 2021.

According to SCHP, a pedestrian was struck on US-15/401 near Secondary 692 (Chapel Street) in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County on Saturday at approximately 7:20 p.m.

SCHP says the suspect vehicle is a 2007 – 2008 Nissan Altima, gray in color.

The vehicle should have damage on the front and passenger side and a large piece of the front bumper should be missing, according to the report.

The vehicles shown below were provided by SCHP and are representative of the model years. The suspect vehicle may be any model package.

The vehicles shown are representative of the model years. The suspect vehicle may be any model package. (South Carolina Highway Patrol)

