Police: 1 hurt in drive-by shooting in Laurinburg; 1 arrested

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Investigators said around 2 p.m. Tuesday, a 20-year-old man and another unidentified man were walking on Caledonia Road when a silver in color Honda Accord pulled up a passenger in the car started firing toward the two men.

The 20-year-old man was hit in the leg and taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Investigators said the unidentified man fired back at the Honda Accord and ran from the scene.

A little more than an hour later, a Laurinburg police officer saw the suspect vehicle on Caledonia Road near Johnson Street and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver of the car, 22-year-old Javon Malloy, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed gun and driving while licensed revoked.

Javon Malloy (Source: Laurinburg Police Department)

Police said more arrests are expected in the case.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.