Nov. 2 SCHSL football state media poll released

SCHSL Football.
By Gabe McDonald
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The final SCHSL state football rankings for the regular season came out this afternoon. Ahead of the postseason, 10 teams across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes. Our local teams are highlighted below in bold. The final rankings of the year will come out after the state championships which are set for Dec. 2-4.

CLASS 5A

1. Dutch Fork (16)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. Northwestern

5. Sumter

6. Hillcrest

7. T.L. Hanna

8. Spring Valley

9. Lexington

10. Spartanburg

CLASS 4A

1. Myrtle Beach (12)

2. South Pointe (2)

3 (tie). Greenwood

3. (tie) A.C. Flora (1)

5. Greenville

6. West Florence

7. May River

8. South Florence

9. York

10. Beaufort

CLASS 3A

1. Daniel (17)

2. Dillon

3. Chapman

4. Camden

5. Clinton

6. Powdersville

7. Lower Richland

8. Brookland-Cayce

9. Aynor

10. Gilbert

CLASS 2A

1. Abbeville (15)

2. Gray Collegiate (1)

3. Silver Bluff

4. Marion

5. Philip Simmons

6. Timberland

7. Saluda

8. Wade Hampton

9. Christ Church

10. Cheraw

CLASS 1A

1. Southside Christian (16)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Baptist Hill

4. Lamar

5. Whale Branch

6. Ridge Spring-Monetta

7. Lake View

8. C.E. Murray

9. Calhoun County

10. Green Sea Floyds

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

