Myrtle Beach ranks as a top Christmas town to visit for holidays, travel report says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Grand Strand is known for its sandy beaches and not for snow, but one travel magazine has placed the Myrtle Beach area as one of the top Christmas towns.

Travel + Leisure magazine ranked Myrtle Beach as number 12 in its “25 Festive Christmas Towns to Visit for the Holidays.”

It points to the “twinkling Christmas trees and 2,800 hand-lit candles at Brookgreen Gardens” for the “Night of a Thousand Candles” event that is held at the attraction every year.

Travel + Leisure also mentioned the Festival of Trees with themed trees for all 50 states at Ripley’s Aquarium.

The latest data from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce shows that the winter season in Myrtle Beach will be a busy one.

Chamber leaders said there is a high demand for people wanting to be here in the fall and they are seeing the trend go all the way through December for the holidays.

The number one Christmas town, according to Travel + Leisure’s report, is Aspen, Colo.

