Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

MBFD investigates mysterious package near Seaboard Street Walmart

Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews are responding to a Hazardous Materials call near the...
Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews are responding to a Hazardous Materials call near the Walmart on Seaboard Street.(MBFD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews are responding to a Hazardous Materials call near the Walmart on Seaboard Street.

According to MPFD, the call involves a mysterious package found in the parking lot.

Crews are working to identify the substance now, and ask that people avoid the area for your safety and the safety of the crews.

This a is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenage brother and sister were killed in a head-on collision on the way to school in Vance...
Teenage brother, sister killed in N.C. crash
Motorcycle generic
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Ocean Lakes Campground, troopers say
Horry County Police Department vehicles
HCPD: One in custody in connection to Little River homicide investigation
Horry County police investigating after 49-year-old man shot, killed in Myrtle Beach area
Two people were shot and killed Saturday night in Fairmont, according to police.
Investigation underway after 2 found shot, killed in Fairmont, police chief says

Latest News

Police: 1 hurt in drive-by shooting in Laurinburg; 1 arrested
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 1,214 new coronavirus cases, 1,150 hospitalizations
.
Young cancer survivor fulfills dream of riding horse on Myrtle Beach
Eight-year-old Grayson Osborne was a leader on the Hiddenite Elementary team. His life was...
Football players honor 8-year-old teammate who was killed in accidental pellet gun shooting