MBFD investigates mysterious package near Seaboard Street Walmart

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews are responding to a Hazardous Materials call near the Walmart on Seaboard Street.

According to MPFD, the call involves a mysterious package found in the parking lot.

Crews are working to identify the substance now, and ask that people avoid the area for your safety and the safety of the crews.

This a is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.