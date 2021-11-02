Marlboro County School District names interim superintendent

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County School District has announced an interim superintendent.

Dr. Donald E. Andrews was unanimously selected by the district’s school board Monday night.

Officials said Andrews has 45 years of experience as an educator, 24 of those years as a superintendent.

Andrews will start his new position on Wednesday and will serve as superintendent until May 30, 2022.

“I am honored and privileged to be able to serve Marlboro County School District. I am excited about this opportunity, and I want everyone to know that I feel strongly, without compromise, about educating the total child,” Andrews said. “Of course, academics is our focus, however, we will also, as a team, position ourselves to do great things in preparing our students for an ever-changing world. We need public involvement and I want the public to know that I can be contacted by calling the District Office. Again, I emphasize that academic achievement is our major focus, and we must all work together toward that goal.”

Last month, Dr. Gregory McCord resigned as superintendent. The school board said McCord knowingly allowed an Omega Psi Phi fraternity alumni house to operate on school campus, and the district had been paying the house’s utilities.

Dr. Jason Bryant served as acting superintendent following McCord’s resignation.

