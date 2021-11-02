Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man faces murder charge in connection to 55-year-old Little River woman’s death

Colby Kopacz
Colby Kopacz(Source: Escambia County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 29-year-old man faces one count of murder in connection to a homicide investigation in Little River.

Colby Kopacz was arrested by Pensacola police on Saturday and is currently being held in the Escambia County Detention Center where he is awaiting extradition to Horry County.

Once he’s back in Horry County he will be formally charged with murder in 55-year-old Amy Kopacz’s death, according to police.

Horry County police were called around 7:30 p.m. Saturday a home along Little River Inn Lane for a report of a suspicious death.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said Amy Kopacz died Saturday due to injuries sustained in an assault.

Horry County police said Colby Kopacz was taken into custody in Florida in connection to this case.

Authorities have not said what the relationship is between the suspect and the victim.

WMBF News will bring you new developments in this case as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenage brother and sister were killed in a head-on collision on the way to school in Vance...
Teenage brother, sister killed in N.C. crash
Motorcycle generic
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Ocean Lakes Campground, troopers say
Horry County Police Department vehicles
HCPD: One in custody in connection to Little River homicide investigation
Horry County police investigating after 49-year-old man shot, killed in Myrtle Beach area
Two people were shot and killed Saturday night in Fairmont, according to police.
Investigation underway after 2 found shot, killed in Fairmont, police chief says

Latest News

.
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office introduces body cameras, VIPER system
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to solve a cold case.
Darlington County deputies ask for help to solve 2018 cold case homicide
Police were called to a shooting late Monday night in Laurinburg.
Injuries reported after shooting in Laurinburg
Robeson County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in St. Pauls.
Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Robeson County