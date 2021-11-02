Man faces murder charge in connection to 55-year-old Little River woman’s death

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 29-year-old man faces one count of murder in connection to a homicide investigation in Little River.

Colby Kopacz was arrested by Pensacola police on Saturday and is currently being held in the Escambia County Detention Center where he is awaiting extradition to Horry County.

Once he’s back in Horry County he will be formally charged with murder in 55-year-old Amy Kopacz’s death, according to police.

Horry County police were called around 7:30 p.m. Saturday a home along Little River Inn Lane for a report of a suspicious death.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said Amy Kopacz died Saturday due to injuries sustained in an assault.

Horry County police said Colby Kopacz was taken into custody in Florida in connection to this case.

Authorities have not said what the relationship is between the suspect and the victim.

WMBF News will bring you new developments in this case as they come into our newsroom.

