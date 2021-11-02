Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Kraft starts mac and cheese club to test tastes

The company is introducing an exclusive “FLVRS” Club where members can be the first to try...
The company is introducing an exclusive “FLVRS” Club where members can be the first to try Kraft’s new seasoning blends before they’re released to stores.(Source: Kraft/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kraft Mac and Cheese fans are drooling over a chance to test out new flavors.

Kraft has already introduced pumpkin spice-flavored mac and cheese, as well as candy-flavored pink mac and cheese for Valentine’s Day.

The company is introducing an exclusive “FLVRS” Club where members can be the first to try Kraft’s new seasoning blends before they’re released to stores.

Members will also get access to clothing based on each flavor, like a plush hoodie for ranch, a jacket for pizza and a sports jersey for Buffalo.

Becoming a member is a multi-step process that includes signing up on Kraft’s website and then acting on social media “drops.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenage brother and sister were killed in a head-on collision on the way to school in Vance...
Teenage brother, sister killed in N.C. crash
Motorcycle generic
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Ocean Lakes Campground, troopers say
Horry County Police Department vehicles
HCPD: One in custody in connection to Little River homicide investigation
Horry County police investigating after 49-year-old man shot, killed in Myrtle Beach area
Two people were shot and killed Saturday night in Fairmont, according to police.
Investigation underway after 2 found shot, killed in Fairmont, police chief says

Latest News

.
Young cancer survivor fulfills dream of riding horse on Myrtle Beach
.
Myrtle Beach biz seeks change in zoning, conditional bicycle use on boardwalk
.
Leaders expect busy holiday season with tourists headed to Myrtle Beach
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Troubles at home shadow Biden’s climate efforts abroad