Kind Keeper Animal Rescue is having a Fall Festival

LONGS, SC (WMBF) -Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 20th to attend the Kind Keeper Animal Rescue Fall Festival.

This event is happening from 11am-4pm at the corner of Water Tower Rd and Kerchies Rd in Longs.

There will be music, vendors, food, games and animals looking for a forever home. All the proceeds will go to Kind Keeper’s new building.

Learn more at kindkeeper.org.

