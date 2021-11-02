Submit a Tip
Injuries reported after shooting in Laurinburg

Police were called to a shooting late Monday night in Laurinburg.
Police were called to a shooting late Monday night in Laurinburg.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – Police were called to a shooting late Monday night in Laurinburg.

Around 8:10 p.m., officers on patrol heard several gunshots in the area of Alexander Avenue, according to a press release from Laurinburg police.

Officers found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound at Alexander Avenue and Grant Street. He is being treated for injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

A second man was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the arm, but he quickly left the scene and refused to speak to law enforcement or seek medical treatment, police said.

According to the release, the 21-year-old man is also not cooperating with the investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

