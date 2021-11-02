Submit a Tip
‘I’m taking a vacation’: Grand Strand lotto player wins $50K in Powerball drawing

A Grand Strand lotto player’s trip to the grocery store led to a Powerball win.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Grand Strand lotto player’s trip to the grocery store led to a Powerball win.

The winner purchased the ticket at the Food Lion #1556 in Garden City and won a cool $50,000, according to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“It was my lucky day,” the winner said.

Officials say the lucky ticket matched four of the first five numbers and the red Powerball number in the Double Play drawing on Oct. 4, which was held after the regular Powerball drawing.

“I’m taking a vacation,” the winner exclaimed after collecting his prize.

The odds of winning $50,000 playing Powerball are 1 in 913,129, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

For selling the claimed ticket, Food Lion #1556 in Garden City received a commission of $500.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is $132 million.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

