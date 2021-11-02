Submit a Tip
Horry County Board of Education appoints Tracy Winters to vacant District 3 seat

Board voted twice after a tie
The Horry County School Board
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Board of Education appointed a new District 3 board member Monday night, filling the vacancy left after board member Ray Winter lost his battle with COVID-19 in August.

“There’s a lot going on, and it’s tough work. I’m not taking this lightly,” said candidate and registered nurse Ann MacDonald.

“I just felt with my background and being involved with the schools and raising my children here, that this was something I needed to do right now,” said candidate and former State House Representative Mike Ryhal.

The Board had to vote twice after a tie vote. Winter’s widow, Tracy Winter ultimately won the seat.

“I wanted to serve on the school board to continue doing the work my husband was a part of,” said Tracy Winter.

During her interview for the District 3 seat, Tracy Winter told the Horry County School board about the conversations she would have with her husband after he’d come home from school board meetings.

“My deceased husband would come home, and spouses talk and you hear a little bit about it, but I want to still be a part of it,” Tracy Winters said.

She may not be able to have those conversations with him anymore, but she can still keep those topics close to heart by filling his shoes on the school board.

“Serving in the capacity that he did,” Tracy Winter said, “I want to fill his seat and do a great job just like he did.”

District 3 covers Carolina Forest and Myrtle Beach. The District 3 term expires in 2022, so Tracy Winter will fill the seat through the November 2022 election.

The Board received seven applications for the seat; however only three applicants were eligible under their current residential address. According to the Board, the person appointed to the position must also reside in District 3.

The newly-appointed Winter will take the oath of office on Nov. 8.

The school board had 90 days from which the vacancy occurred to fill the position, so the deadline to appoint someone was Nov. 14.

