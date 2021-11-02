Submit a Tip
Horry County Board of Education announces teacher bonuses

Horry County Schools meets behind closed doors, discusses land purchase, school security
By Zach Wilcox
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Board of Education announced teacher bonuses during the meeting Monday night.

Bonuses will be approximately $1,200 for full-time and approximately $600 for part-time.

The board said the bonus checks will go out before Thanksgiving as a separate payment.

After taxes, the payments will be $750 for full-time and $375 for part-time.

A total of about $7.5 million from the fund balance will go towards the bonuses.

The administration recommended in September that salaried staff who work beyond their normal work schedule to help with COVID-19 contact tracing duties should be paid $40 per hour.

In September, the Horry County School Board voted to give more money to substitute employees and contact tracers.

