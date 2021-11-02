Submit a Tip
Gov. McMaster: Pandemic cash for free 2-year degrees

FILE - In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens...
FILE - In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens as Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. CEO Lou Kennedy speaks during the rollout of her new company, Nephron Nitrile, in West Columbia, S.C.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants to spend the last $17 million of his COVID-19 education relief money to fully pay for anyone to go to a technical college for two years to train to enter high demand jobs.

The governor’s s senior education advisor and the president of the state’s 16 technical colleges spoke to The Associated Press about the plan Tuesday, a day before the announcement.

They say if the Legislature pays $124 million of the pandemic relief money it controls, then the program can help up to 15,000 people get training and jobs in areas like health care, manufacturing, IT and construction.

