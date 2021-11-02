FIRST ALERT: Much cooler today, potential wet start to the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Much cooler weather settles in for the rest of the week with the potential of very unsettled weather to start the weekend.

A cold front passed through the area last night ushering in much cooler weather for the end of the week and into the weekend. A gusty breeze will blow through the morning and cooler temperatures filter in.

This afternoon will see more clouds at times with a lingering breeze and afternoon temperatures climbing only into the lower 60s.

By Thursday, mostly cloudy skies will overspread the region and will help to keep temperatures even cooler. Afternoon highs will only reach the middle to upper 50s. A few sprinkles or a brief light shower will be possible by the afternoon, but no significant rainfall is expected.

By Friday and Saturday, an area of low pressure will develop in the gulf of Mexico and move northeast. The exact track and strength of this area of low pressure will determine how much rain falls across the area on Saturday. If the low is close to the coast, widespread and potentially heavy rain is possible while an off shore track would result in just light rainfall. Either way, temperatures will remain chilly with highs Friday and Saturday only in the 50s.

Low pressure will pull away from the area on Sunday with clearing skies and temperatures returning to the lower 60s.

