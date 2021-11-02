Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Much cooler today, potential wet start to the weekend

Cooler weather moves in Wednesday
Cooler weather moves in Wednesday(WMBF)
By Jamie Arnold
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Much cooler weather settles in for the rest of the week with the potential of very unsettled weather to start the weekend.

A cold front passed through the area last night ushering in much cooler weather for the end of the week and into the weekend. A gusty breeze will blow through the morning and cooler temperatures filter in.

Breezy and cooler
Breezy and cooler(WMBF)

This afternoon will see more clouds at times with a lingering breeze and afternoon temperatures climbing only into the lower 60s.

By Thursday, mostly cloudy skies will overspread the region and will help to keep temperatures even cooler. Afternoon highs will only reach the middle to upper 50s. A few sprinkles or a brief light shower will be possible by the afternoon, but no significant rainfall is expected.

By Friday and Saturday, an area of low pressure will develop in the gulf of Mexico and move northeast. The exact track and strength of this area of low pressure will determine how much rain falls across the area on Saturday. If the low is close to the coast, widespread and potentially heavy rain is possible while an off shore track would result in just light rainfall. Either way, temperatures will remain chilly with highs Friday and Saturday only in the 50s.

The track and strength of low pressure will determine how much rain falls across the region.
The track and strength of low pressure will determine how much rain falls across the region.(WMBF)

Low pressure will pull away from the area on Sunday with clearing skies and temperatures returning to the lower 60s.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELECTION GUIDE: What you need to know about Tuesday’s races in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Horry County Schools meets behind closed doors, discusses land purchase, school security
Horry County Board of Education announces employee bonuses
Colby Kopacz
Man faces murder charge in connection to 55-year-old Little River woman’s death
FILE - In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens...
Gov. McMaster: Pandemic cash for free 2-year degrees

Latest News

Beautiful weather for Election Day, cooler temperatures move in midweek
Beautiful weather for Election Day, cooler temperatures move in midweek
Beautiful weather for Election Day, cooler temperatures move in midweek
Clear and mild for election day in Myrtle Beach.
FIRST ALERT: Mild Tuesday ahead of mid week cool down
Today's Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Spooktacular forecast for Halloween, cool-down on the way