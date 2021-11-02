Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Turning much cooler, potential wet start to the weekend

Cooler weather moves in Wednesday
(WMBF)
By Jamie Arnold
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Much cooler weather arrives for the rest of the week with the potential of very unsettled weather to start the weekend.

A cold front will slip through the region tonight ushering in much cooler weather for the end of the week and into the weekend. As the front moves through tonight, a gusty breeze will develop as temperatures drop into the upper 40s to near 50 by Wednesday morning.

Breezy and cooler
(WMBF)

Wednesday will see more clouds at times with a lingering breeze and afternoon temperatures climbing only into the lower 60s.

By Thursday, mostly cloudy skies will overspread the region and will help to keep temperatures even cooler. Afternoon highs will only reach the middle to upper 50s.

By Friday and Saturday, an area of low pressure will develop in the gulf of Mexico and move northeast. The exact track and strength of this area of low pressure will determine how much rain falls across the area on Saturday. If the low is close to the coast, widespread and potentially heavy rain is possible while an off shore track would result in just light rainfall. Either way, temperatures will remain chilly with highs Friday and Saturday only in the 50s.

The track and strength of low pressure will determine how much rain falls across the region.
(WMBF)

Low pressure will pull away from the area on Sunday with clearing skies and temperatures returning to the lower 60s.

