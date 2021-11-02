FIRST ALERT: Beautiful weather for Election Day, cooler temperatures move in mid week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild and comfortable weather remains in the forecast for today as many of you are headed out to the polls to vote. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s to lower 50s when the polls open up at 7 AM. If you plan to head to the polls early, a jacket may be needed for those longer lines.

A cooler start to head to the polls but the forecast calls for plenty of sunshine today. (WMBF)

Plenty of sunshine will allow temperatures to warm up quickly throughout the day with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures will fall to the 60s by the time to polls close this evening. All in all, a perfect forecast for Election Day with no rain in the forecast.

Cooler weather moves in, bringing the 60s for highs. (WMBF)

A surge of cooler temperatures will move in behind a dry cold front this evening. Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will cool down as a result. We will see plenty of sunshine Wednesday with a gusty breeze and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

The track of the low pressure system will determine how much rain falls this weekend. (WMBF)

Unfortunately, by Thursday skies will turn mostly cloudy with the risk of a light shower by the late afternoon and evening. Thickening clouds will lead to another cool day with highs only reaching the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s on the Grand Strand.

Clouds move in and a few scattered showers move in to end the week. (WMBF)

The end of the week has the potential to be raw, wet and chilly depending on the exact track of an area of low pressure. If the low tracks close to the coast, a steady soaking rain would be likely on Friday and perhaps into parts of Saturday. Should the area of low pressure track further off shore, then just a few showers would be the most likely outcome.

Either way, cloudy skies and some rain is likely for Friday. Add in a northeasterly wind and temperatures will struggle to climb into the middle 50s by Friday and Saturday.

Clearing skies will return by Sunday.

