ELECTION DAY: What to bring to the polls on Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Before you head out to the polls on Tuesday, make sure you know where you’re going and what you need to bring with you.

It’s important to remember to check your voting precinct, which can be done through the SCVotes website. Keep in mind not everyone has a local election this year.

If you live in Myrtle Beach, the Sea Oats #2 precinct is consolidating with Sea Oats #1. If you live in those precincts, you’ll vote in the First Baptist Church gymnasium on 4th Avenue North.

There are more than a dozen polling places in Myrtle Beach and nine in North Myrtle Beach.

When voting in person, you’ll be asked to show one of the following photo IDs at your polling place:

South Carolina driver’s license

South Carolina DMV ID card

South Carolina voter registration card with your photo

Federal military ID

United States passport

There are a few things to know once you get there.

The Horry County Voter Registration and Elections Office says any voter with a disability or who is 65 years or older and can’t enter their polling place can vote from their car.

This also includes anyone who is sick and doesn’t want to come inside. You’ll need to be in a car in the closest available parking lot. An elections official will come and help you.

Once you’ve voted, you cannot take a picture with your ballot. State law prohibits anyone from showing their ballot to another person. You also can’t use your camera inside the voting booth.

When the polls close, the Myrtle Beach Election Commission will tally votes at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and you’re allowed to go and watch.

The election commission will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday to certify the results.

If a runoff is needed, that election will happen in two weeks on Nov. 16.

