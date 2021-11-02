Submit a Tip
Diving into Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show in Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Now in their 11th season, Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show in Myrtle Beach offers so much fun for the entire family. This Thursday, they’ll start their Christmas show for the holiday season.

We loved learning all about what you can expect. Plus, we put Evening Anchor Eric Weisfeld to work with swords, learned ‘How to with Halley’ be more like a pirate, met Salty the seal, and so much more!

Come along with us for everything you can experience.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

