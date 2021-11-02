Diving into Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Now in their 11th season, Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show in Myrtle Beach offers so much fun for the entire family. This Thursday, they’ll start their Christmas show for the holiday season.

We loved learning all about what you can expect. Plus, we put Evening Anchor Eric Weisfeld to work with swords, learned ‘How to with Halley’ be more like a pirate, met Salty the seal, and so much more!

Come along with us for everything you can experience.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.