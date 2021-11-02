Dillon County coroner releases name of man found shot, killed inside car
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A deadly shooting is under investigation in Dillon County.
Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said 28-year-old James McLean was found shot and killed inside a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Sunday along Oakland Road in the Hamer community.
Grimsley added that the car had also been involved in a crash.
He said that McLean will be going to MUSC for an autopsy on Thursday.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Dillon County Coroner’s Office.
A similar situation happened last week in Dillon County.
Authorities discovered a car that had wrecked on Vanderhall Road, but they found two women who had been shot and killed.
