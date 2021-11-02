Deputies investigate possible homicide in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County deputies are investigating a possible homicide in St. Pauls, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said early Tuesday.

The investigation is along Hahn Road, just off Great Marsh Church Road, according to Wilkins.

The sheriff office’s homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.