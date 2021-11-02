Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Darlington County deputies ask for help to solve 2018 cold case homicide

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to solve a cold case.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to solve a cold case.(Generic Image)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to solve a cold case.

Deputies said Swindell Wheeler was murdered between Dec. 2, 2018, and Dec. 3, 2018.

Wheeler was reportedly sitting in his pickup truck near the intersection of E. Home Avenue and N. Center Road in Hartsville when he was shot and killed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff office’s homicide task force at (843) 398-4501.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenage brother and sister were killed in a head-on collision on the way to school in Vance...
Teenage brother, sister killed in N.C. crash
Motorcycle generic
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Ocean Lakes Campground, troopers say
Horry County Police Department vehicles
HCPD: One in custody in connection to Little River homicide investigation
Horry County police investigating after 49-year-old man shot, killed in Myrtle Beach area
Two people were shot and killed Saturday night in Fairmont, according to police.
Investigation underway after 2 found shot, killed in Fairmont, police chief says

Latest News

.
Young cancer survivor fulfills dream of riding horse on Myrtle Beach
.
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office introduces body cameras, VIPER system
.
Myrtle Beach biz seeks change in zoning, conditional bicycle use on boardwalk
A school bus driver died Tuesday morning when a bus overturned in Henderson County, according...
N.C. school bus driver dies when bus overturns with students onboard