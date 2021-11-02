Darlington County deputies ask for help to solve 2018 cold case homicide

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to solve a cold case.

Deputies said Swindell Wheeler was murdered between Dec. 2, 2018, and Dec. 3, 2018.

Wheeler was reportedly sitting in his pickup truck near the intersection of E. Home Avenue and N. Center Road in Hartsville when he was shot and killed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff office’s homicide task force at (843) 398-4501.

