Coroner identifies man killed in single-car crash in Dillon County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed over the weekend in a crash in Dillon County.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said around 10:40 p.m. Saturday a 2009 BMW sedan was driving south on Secondary 30 near Brenwood Road when the driver ran off the side of the road and overturned.

He said that the driver was killed.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the driver as 28-year-old Tyrice Brunson from the Lake View area of Dillon County.

Grimsley added that Brunson died Sunday morning at McLeod Medical Center in Florence from injuries he sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

