College teams receive waivers for Election Day practice

FILE - Northwestern football players gather during practice at the University of...
FILE - Northwestern football players gather during practice at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus in Kenosha, Wisc.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(AP) - A year after the NCAA gave athletes Election Day off, football teams all over the country were back practicing on the first Tuesday in November.

Teams can pursue waivers and many did so, including some in places with significant elections on the ballot.

A ballot question that could reshape policing in Minneapolis drew national attention in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd last year. Minnesota was one of the programs that requested a waiver for football practice.

