Coastal long snapper CJ Schrimpf nominated for Burlsworth Trophy

Super senior is working on his second degree at Coastal
CCU long snapper CJ Schrimpf.
CCU long snapper CJ Schrimpf.(WMBF)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, AR – Coastal Carolina super senior long snapper CJ Schrimpf was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is presented annually to the nation’s top player who began his career as a walk-on. 

A 2021 Patrick Mannelly Award watch list member and a 2021 Phil Steele Preseason SBC All-Conference third-team selection, Schrimpf has played in all eight games thus far this season for the Chanticleers, handling the long-snapping duties for punts, field goals, and extra points.

After playing his first two years at Phoenix College where he was named a Special Teams University All-American, he redshirted his junior year as a walk-on at CCU in 2018.

Since then, Schrimpf has played in every game in each of the last three seasons and has not had an errant snap during his time at Coastal.

In 2019, he snapped the ball on Massimo Biscardi’s school-record tying 53-yard field goal in the season opener versus Eastern Michigan (Aug. 31), while last year he was the long snapper on Biscardi’s game-winning 40-yard field goal at then-No. 21 Louisiana (Oct. 14), the Chants’ first-ever win over an FBS nationally-ranked top-25 program.

This season, he snapped the ball on the 50-yard field goal by Biscardi versus Appalachian State (Oct. 20) which made the senior placekicker the all-time career leader in made field goals at CCU with 43. 

Schrimpf graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communication in May 2020 and is working towards a second degree in recreation and sport management. T

he Burlsworth Trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, former University of Arkansas Walk-On and All-American offensive lineman. Burlsworth’s life is also the subject of a major motion picture, “GREATER”, which was released in 2016.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

