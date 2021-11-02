CCU TE Isaiah Likely tabbed a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award

NEW YORK – Coastal Carolina senior tight end Isaiah Likely has been named a semifinalist for the 2021 John Mackey Award, it was announced on Monday.

Likely is one of just eight tight ends nationally to be named a semifinalist for the award presented annually to the best collegiate tight end in the country.

Named the John Mackey Tight End of the Week for week six after setting a career-high in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns in the win at Arkansas State (Oct. 7), Likely leads the team in touchdown receptions with eight, and is second on the team in both receiving yards with 609 and catches with 34.

Among tight ends nationally, Likely is tied for first in receiving touchdowns (8) and third in receiving yards (609).

The fourth-year tight end leads the Sun Belt and ranks seventh in all of FBS with eight touchdown catches and ranks in the top-10 among all players in the conference in yards per reception (17.91), total touchdowns (8), total points scored (48), scoring (6.0), receiving yards (609), receiving yards per game (76.1), and receptions per game (4.2).

The 2021 John Mackey Award recipient will be presented the award on Dec. 9, 2021, at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

