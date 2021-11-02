CCU QB Grayson McCall named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was named a semifinalist for the 85th Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year, the Maxwell Football Club Executive Director, Mark Wolpert announced on Monday.

The respective lists include a field of 15 candidates for the Maxwell Award as selected by the Maxwell Football Club National Selection Committee.

McCall is joined by Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati) and Breece Hall (Iowa State) on the list for the second consecutive year with the remaining candidates all being first-time semifinalists

The redshirt sophomore quarterback leads the nation in completion percentage, completing 73.4 percent of his passes this season (116-for-158), in passing efficiency at 216.1, in passing yards per completion at 17.78 yards per completion, and yards per pass attempt at 13.06 per pass.

He also leads the Sun Belt Conference and ranks in the top 25 nationally in passing touchdowns with 17, points responsible for with 126, points responsible for per game with an average of 15.8 per contest, and in total offense with an average of 275.1 yards per game.

Last season, the Maxwell Award was presented to Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith. Smith was selected with the No. 10 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Semifinalist voting for both the Maxwell and Bednarik awards presented by the Maxwell Football Club will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and will close on Nov. 20. Three finalists for each award will be announced on Nov. 23 and a finalist round of voting will take place at that time. Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA head football coaches, sports information directors, and selected national media.

The winners of the 85th Maxwell Award and the 27th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show which will be broadcast live on ESPN on Dec. 9, 2021. The formal presentation of the Maxwell and Chuck Bednarik Awards will take place at the 85th Maxwell Awards Gala which will be held at Tropicana Atlantic City on Friday, March 11, 2022.

