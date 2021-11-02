Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Man jumps off bridge after crash to evade Florida law enforcement

By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Gray News) – A man running from deputies jumped off a bridge trying to evade law enforcement but was ultimately pulled from the water and detained, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Deputies say Bryan Gray is accused of stealing a van and speeding toward U.S. 41 on Bayshore Road in Fort Myers.

Aerial video footage captured from Chopper One shows the van abruptly swerve and crash into a retaining barrier on the Edison Bridge.

That’s when you see someone get out of the van, jump over the safety barrier and dive into the Caloosahatchee River.

The Fort Myers Police Department’s Marine Unit was deployed to pull Gray from the water, they said.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Gray has pending charges of grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenage brother and sister were killed in a head-on collision on the way to school in Vance...
Teenage brother, sister killed in N.C. crash
Motorcycle generic
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Ocean Lakes Campground, troopers say
Horry County Police Department vehicles
HCPD: One in custody in connection to Little River homicide investigation
Horry County police investigating after 49-year-old man shot, killed in Myrtle Beach area
Two people were shot and killed Saturday night in Fairmont, according to police.
Investigation underway after 2 found shot, killed in Fairmont, police chief says

Latest News

.
Young cancer survivor fulfills dream of riding horse on Myrtle Beach
.
Myrtle Beach biz seeks change in zoning, conditional bicycle use on boardwalk
Colorful trees stand near a road through the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Tuesday, Oct. 2,...
Leaders vow to protect forests, plug methane leaks at COP26
Neighbors in L.A.'s Koreatown said they're fed up with what they consider a hoarding health...
Neighbors say they’re fed up with hoarding health hazard on Los Angeles street
The work to be done after the Ohio 11th Congressional District election
The work to be done after the Ohio 11th Congressional District election