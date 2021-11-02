Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old abducted from Texas

An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.

Stevie is a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′0″ tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and Air Force 1 shoes.

Police are looking for Shawnice Hickman, 33, and believe she is connected to Stevie’s abduction.

Hickman is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′7″ and weighs 190 pounds. Hickman was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with a striped sleeves, black leather pants and red shoes.

Hickman is driving a 2017 GMC Terrain with Missouri license plate number CT0D6R.

Law enforcement believe Stevie is in grave danger.

Anyone with information about their whereaboutss should call the Glenn Heights Police Department at 972-223-3478.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot and killed Saturday night in Fairmont, according to police.
Investigation underway after 2 found shot, killed in Fairmont, police chief says
A teenage brother and sister were killed in a head-on collision on the way to school in Vance...
Teenage brother, sister killed in N.C. crash
An earthquake was reported in South Carolina Sunday morning, according to South Carolina...
Another earthquake strikes South Carolina
Motorcycle generic
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Ocean Lakes Campground, troopers say
Horry County police conducted a death investigation overnight in the Little River area,...
Horry County police conduct death investigation in Little River area

Latest News

.
Young cancer survivor fulfills dream of riding horse on Myrtle Beach
.
Myrtle Beach biz seeks change in zoning, conditional bicycle use on boardwalk
.
Leaders expect busy holiday season with tourists headed to Myrtle Beach
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
Manchin wavers on Biden’s plan, Democrats vow to push ahead