8-year-old finds loaded gun while trick-or-treating

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - An 8-year-old out trick-or-treating Sunday night found a loaded handgun, someone had accidentally left-behind. It happened on Wilmington Island.

Parents say their daughter, 8-year-old Karsen Kozlowski, did exactly the right thing and immediately told an adult.

“I was just trick-or-treating, and I was about to sit down in a chair, and then I saw something that looked like a gun. And then I called a parent over, and then they looked at it and said it was a real gun. And then I freaked out for a second. It was just really scary,” Karsen said.

Karsen says she found the gun around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night in Wilmington’s Old Towne neighborhood, a very busy area on Halloween.

Chatham County Police confirm a man reported losing his handgun at 8:30 p.m., after he had been out trick-or-treating with his son. Police say they got the gun from the Kozlowski family at 10 p.m.

Karsen’s mom, Randi Kozlowski says she believes the man sat down on a chair at the end of their driveway, right by the sidewalk, and that’s when the gun fell-out.

A short time later, they returned home from trick-or-treating themselves and found the loaded gun. Kozlowski feels it’s unacceptable.

“I’m pro guns. I’m all about protecting yourself and your family. But, if you’re going to be a gun holder, at least have the responsibility to know where your gun is at all times. Especially in one of the busiest neighborhoods in Savannah on Halloween night,” said Randi Kozlowski.

Many Sunday night are asking did anything illegal happen in this situation. The short answer is no.

There’s no law against losing a gun. In fact, there’s not even a state law requiring private citizens to report a lost or stolen gun.

Karsen said she feels like a hero because she saw the loaded gun before her little brother or another kid could get to it.

