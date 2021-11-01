You can catch three shows this month with The Myrtle Beach Area Children’s Theater

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Area Children’s Theater offers an opportunity to students from the ages of 5-18 to perform.

This month, the theater will host Crazy for you, Seussical the Musical, and Mary Poppins Jr. We loved learning all about each show and getting a preview of the performances. To secure your tickets, you can visit their website here.

Come along with us for what you can expect!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

