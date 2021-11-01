WMBF News takes home 7 first-place journalism awards in Carolina news competition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) – The WMBF News team was honored with seven first-place awards in the 2021 Radio, Television, Digital News Association of the Carolinas Awards competition.

The RTDNAC is a “nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to showcasing the best broadcast journalism in North Carolina and South Carolina and supporting college students who aspire to a journalism career.”

It was announced in September that WMBF News was nominated in 10 categories. On Saturday morning, the winners were announced and WMBF News took home first-place in seven of the categories.

WMBF New won first-place in the following:

TV News Reporter of the Year (TV II):

TV News Producer of the Year (TV II):

TV News Photographer of the Year (TV II)

News Website:

Photography:

Series:

First Place: WMBF – This is Carolina – Meredith Helline, George Hansen

Sports Reporting:

WMBF News also took home second place in four categories:

TV News Anchor Team of the Year (TV II)

Second Place: WMBF – WMBF News Today Anchor Team – Loren Korn, Derrion Henderson, Andrew Dockery

Education:

Podcast (Long)

Series:

Second Place: WMBF – Forging Ahead – Madison Martin, Kristin Nelson, Matt Stanley

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.