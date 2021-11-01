WMBF News takes home 7 first-place journalism awards in Carolina news competition
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) – The WMBF News team was honored with seven first-place awards in the 2021 Radio, Television, Digital News Association of the Carolinas Awards competition.
The RTDNAC is a “nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to showcasing the best broadcast journalism in North Carolina and South Carolina and supporting college students who aspire to a journalism career.”
It was announced in September that WMBF News was nominated in 10 categories. On Saturday morning, the winners were announced and WMBF News took home first-place in seven of the categories.
WMBF New won first-place in the following:
TV News Reporter of the Year (TV II):
- First Place: WMBF – Zach Wilcox
TV News Producer of the Year (TV II):
- First Place: WMBF – Emily Akiyama
TV News Photographer of the Year (TV II)
- First Place: WMBF – George Hansen
News Website:
- First Place: WMBF
Photography:
- First Place: WMBF – Adaptive Surf Paddleboarding Edition – George Hansen
Series:
- First Place: WMBF – This is Carolina – Meredith Helline, George Hansen
Sports Reporting:
- First Place: WMBF – Breaking Records, Saving Lives: The Story of CCU’s Meli – Gabe McDonald
WMBF News also took home second place in four categories:
TV News Anchor Team of the Year (TV II)
- Second Place: WMBF – WMBF News Today Anchor Team – Loren Korn, Derrion Henderson, Andrew Dockery
Education:
- Second Place: WMBF – Educational Barriers for Special Needs Students – Madison Martin
Podcast (Long)
- Second Place: WMBF – Carolina True Crime
Series:
- Second Place: WMBF – Forging Ahead – Madison Martin, Kristin Nelson, Matt Stanley
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.