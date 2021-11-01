TRAFFIC ALERT: Two-car crash blocks lanes on Highway 544 in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers are being told to avoid part of Highway 544 after a two-car crash.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just before 1 p.m. to the area of Jackson Bluff Road and Highway 544 in the Conway area for a two-car crash.

No one was hurt in the wreck, but it has caused lanes of traffic blocked.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

