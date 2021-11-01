Several Grand Strand municipalities holding elections Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Voters across the Grand Strand will head to the polls Tuesday.

In Myrtle Beach, volunteers working for Tuesday’s election brought voting machines Monday from Myrtle Beach city hall to each voting precinct, where voters will choose who to be in charge of the city of Myrtle Beach.

The city is holding an election for mayor and three city council spots.

North Myrtle Beach will also hold elections for mayor and three city council seats.

Also in the Grand Strand, Surfside Beach will hold an election for three town council seats.

Conway will hold an election for three city council seats.

Georgetown will hold an election for mayor.

Loris will hold an election for three city council seats.

In the Pee Dee, Hartsville will elect a new mayor and two city council members.

Voters in Florence County will vote for one Florence County Council seat.

Darlington will hold an election for one city council seat.

Voters need an ID, and they need to be registered voters.

Curbside voting is available for anyone with an illness or disability that prevents them from entering a polling precinct.

Polls are open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.