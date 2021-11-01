Submit a Tip
SCHP: 1 killed in single-car crash in Dillon County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed over the weekend in a crash in Dillon County.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said around 10:40 p.m. Saturday a 2009 BMW sedan was driving south on Secondary 30 near Brenwood Road when the driver ran off the side of the road and overturned.

He said that the driver was killed. Pye added that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Dillon County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the driver.

