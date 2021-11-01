Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree program to help families in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – For the 42nd year, the Salvation Army has launched its Angel Tree program to make sure families in need have a great holiday season.

Once again, WMBF News is partnering up with the Salvation Army to make sure every angel gets what they want for Christmas.

SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE CAMPAIGN:

Schools and social service agencies refer families to the Salvation Army to help with gifts for Christmas. The organization then gets the name of the child or special needs adults and a list of desired Christmas gifts.

Angel tags are printed for each person and placed on Salvation Army Angel Trees at local malls and companies.

Then generous donors select an angel and purchase gifts and return them to the Angel Tree by the given deadline on each tag.

The gifts are then taken to a Salvation Army Distribution Center and the families can pick up their gifts seven days before Christmas Eve.

If you can’t go to a local store or organization to pick out your Angel, you can also go online and Adopt an Angel or donate online.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.