Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree program to help families in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program looks to help out families in need for the holidays.
The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program looks to help out families in need for the holidays.(Salvation Army)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – For the 42nd year, the Salvation Army has launched its Angel Tree program to make sure families in need have a great holiday season.

Once again, WMBF News is partnering up with the Salvation Army to make sure every angel gets what they want for Christmas.

SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE CAMPAIGN:

Schools and social service agencies refer families to the Salvation Army to help with gifts for Christmas. The organization then gets the name of the child or special needs adults and a list of desired Christmas gifts.

Angel tags are printed for each person and placed on Salvation Army Angel Trees at local malls and companies.

Then generous donors select an angel and purchase gifts and return them to the Angel Tree by the given deadline on each tag.

The gifts are then taken to a Salvation Army Distribution Center and the families can pick up their gifts seven days before Christmas Eve.

If you can’t go to a local store or organization to pick out your Angel, you can also go online and Adopt an Angel or donate online.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot and killed Saturday night in Fairmont, according to police.
Investigation underway after 2 found shot, killed in Fairmont, police chief says
A teenage brother and sister were killed in a head-on collision on the way to school in Vance...
Teenage brother, sister killed in N.C. crash
An earthquake was reported in South Carolina Sunday morning, according to South Carolina...
Another earthquake strikes South Carolina
Horry County police conducted a death investigation overnight in the Little River area,...
Horry County police conduct death investigation in Little River area
N.C. police investigate double homicide after mother, daughter found dead in home

Latest News

.
‘Great crowd’: Ghouls, goblins roam the Marshwalk during annual Halloween event
.
Myrtle Beach strengthens relationship between residents, city workers
The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program looks to help out families in need for the holidays.
Salvation Army Angel Tree program: How it works
The WMBF News team was honored with seven first-place awards in the 2021 Radio, Television,...
WMBF News takes home 7 first-place journalism awards in Carolina news competition