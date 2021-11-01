Submit a Tip
Salvation Army Angel Tree program: How it works

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program looks to help out families in need for the holidays.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Salvation Army’s “Hope Marches On” campaign is in full swing and wants to help families in need during the holiday season.

WMBF News has once again partnered with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program to make sure children in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee have gifts underneath the Christmas tree.

SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE CAMPAIGN:

Here is how the Angel Tree program works:

  • Social service agencies and schools refer families to The Salvation Army for help with Christmas. Participants are interviewed to verify that the family is truly in need.
  • The Salvation Army obtains the name of each child or special needs adults in the family and a list of desired Christmas gifts. Verification is made to ensure that the family is not receiving duplicate services from another agency.
  • Angel tags are printed for each individual and placed on Salvation Army Angel Trees at area malls and in local companies and organizations.
  • Generous Donors select Angels, purchase gifts, and return them to the Angel Tree by the given deadline on each tag.
  • Upon their return, the gifts are taken to a Salvation Army Christmas Distribution Center for pickup by the Angel families.
  • During the seven days prior to Christmas Eve, families pick up their gifts.

You can also Adopt an Angel online or donate online.

